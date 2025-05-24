United We Stand: India's Global Anti-Terror Diplomacy

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of an all-party delegation to Japan, underscored during a speech the critical necessity for global unity to fight terrorism. The delegation's visit, he stated, serves to reinforce the message that India will not succumb to fear, highlighting Pakistan's role in sponsoring terror activities.

Addressing the Indian community in Japan, Banerjee drew a stark analogy, likening terrorism to a 'rabid dog' and describing Pakistan as its 'vile handler.' He emphasized India's responsible and precise counter-terrorism actions, stressing the importance of uniting the world against Pakistani terror sponsorship to prevent further escalation.

Banerjee, alongside representatives from various political parties, is visiting multiple countries armed with evidence of Pakistan's terror involvement. The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, seeks to engage with international leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, aiming to expose Pakistan's true nature and rally global support for India's anti-terrorism stance.

The multi-party effort comes on the heels of India's 'Operation Sindoor,' executed in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, effectively targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As diplomatic efforts continue, both countries have eased military tensions, highlighting the ongoing strategic dialogue for peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)