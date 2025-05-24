Left Menu

United We Stand: India's Global Anti-Terror Diplomacy

During a diplomatic visit to Japan, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee emphasized India's resolve against terrorism. Accusing Pakistan of fostering terror, he stressed the need for global unity to combat extremist threats. The multi-party delegation aims to bolster international support against terrorism, showcasing India's zero-tolerance strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:40 IST
United We Stand: India's Global Anti-Terror Diplomacy
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of an all-party delegation to Japan, underscored during a speech the critical necessity for global unity to fight terrorism. The delegation's visit, he stated, serves to reinforce the message that India will not succumb to fear, highlighting Pakistan's role in sponsoring terror activities.

Addressing the Indian community in Japan, Banerjee drew a stark analogy, likening terrorism to a 'rabid dog' and describing Pakistan as its 'vile handler.' He emphasized India's responsible and precise counter-terrorism actions, stressing the importance of uniting the world against Pakistani terror sponsorship to prevent further escalation.

Banerjee, alongside representatives from various political parties, is visiting multiple countries armed with evidence of Pakistan's terror involvement. The delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, seeks to engage with international leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, aiming to expose Pakistan's true nature and rally global support for India's anti-terrorism stance.

The multi-party effort comes on the heels of India's 'Operation Sindoor,' executed in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, effectively targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. As diplomatic efforts continue, both countries have eased military tensions, highlighting the ongoing strategic dialogue for peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025