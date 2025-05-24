Scorching Heatwave Persists in Rajasthan: IMD Issues Red Alert
A relentless heatwave continues to grip Rajasthan with temperatures soaring between 44°C and 48°C. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for western border areas, predicting extreme heat for the coming days. North and eastern regions might see thunderstorms and light rain.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the continuation of the intense heatwave across Rajasthan for the next five days, as temperatures in several districts rise between 44°C and 48°C. These scorching temperatures have exacerbated dry conditions throughout the region.
Radheshyam Sharma, meteorology director in Jaipur, disclosed that Jaisalmer recorded 48°C, marking the highest temperature in the last 24 hours. Intense heatwave conditions are impacting districts like Barmer, Bikaner, and Ganganagar, while a red alert has been issued for western Rajasthan's border districts.
Despite the searing heat, there is a potential for thunderstorms and light rain in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur within the next 48 hours. Northern and northwestern regions, particularly Sri Ganganagar, remain under heatwave conditions, as the state braces for continued high temperatures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- heatwave
- temperature
- IMD
- Jaipur
- Jodhpur
- Jaisalmer
- alert
- thunderstorms
- forecast
ALSO READ
Jaipur Railway Launches Special Summer Trains to Tackle Holiday Rush
Indian Armed Forces Successfully Repel Pakistani Drone Attacks Near Jaisalmer
Tension at the Border: Suspected Drone Part Found in Jaisalmer
Nine Arrested in Jaisalmer for Suspicious Activity Near Strategic Areas
Ambala and Jodhpur Tighten Security: Drones Banned Amid Rising Tensions