Scorching Heatwave Persists in Rajasthan: IMD Issues Red Alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the continuation of the intense heatwave across Rajasthan for the next five days, as temperatures in several districts rise between 44°C and 48°C. These scorching temperatures have exacerbated dry conditions throughout the region.

Radheshyam Sharma, meteorology director in Jaipur, disclosed that Jaisalmer recorded 48°C, marking the highest temperature in the last 24 hours. Intense heatwave conditions are impacting districts like Barmer, Bikaner, and Ganganagar, while a red alert has been issued for western Rajasthan's border districts.

Despite the searing heat, there is a potential for thunderstorms and light rain in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur within the next 48 hours. Northern and northwestern regions, particularly Sri Ganganagar, remain under heatwave conditions, as the state braces for continued high temperatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)