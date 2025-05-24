Early Monsoon: A Boon for Indian Agriculture

In an unexpected turn of events, the monsoon season descended upon Kerala, India's southernmost state, on Saturday, arriving eight days earlier than anticipated, as reported by the weather office. This early onset brought much-needed relief from an unyielding heat wave while heightening hopes for an abundant harvest year.

Summer rains are vital for the economic development of Asia's third-largest economy. Typically initiating their journey in Kerala around June 1st, these rains progress nationwide by mid-July. This timing permits farmers to embark on cultivating essential crops, such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane.

The precocious arrival of monsoon rains in Kerala not only alleviates the scorching heat but also invigorates agricultural potential, underscoring the rainy season's significance in India's agrarian economy.

