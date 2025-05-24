LIC Achieves Guinness World Record for Life Insurance Policies
The Life Insurance Corporation of India set a Guinness World Record by selling the most life insurance policies in 24 hours. On January 20, 2025, the corporation's 4,52,839 agents issued 5,88,107 policies. This accomplishment highlights LIC's commitment to providing financial protection to customers.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) proudly announced its entry into the Guinness World Records for selling an unprecedented number of life insurance policies in a single day.
On January 20, 2025, a group of 4,52,839 LIC agents achieved the remarkable feat of issuing 5,88,107 life insurance policies across India. This accomplishment highlights the extraordinary productivity of LIC's dedicated agency network.
Driving force behind this achievement was LIC's MD and CEO, Siddhartha Mohanty, who encouraged agents to participate in 'Mad Million Day.' Mohanty expressed gratitude to customers, agents, and employees for their roles in this historic achievement.
