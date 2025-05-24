EPFO Secures 8.25% Interest for 2024-25: A Reliable Bet for Retirement Savings
The Indian government has ratified the interest rate for the Employees' Provident Fund at 8.25% for FY 2024-25, maintaining its stability for over seven crore subscribers. This reflects a strategic decision by the EPFO to ensure higher returns on retirement savings compared to other fixed-income instruments.
The Indian government has officially approved an interest rate of 8.25% for the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) for the fiscal year 2024-25. This decision enables the retirement fund body, EPFO, to offer its over seven crore subscribers a stable return on their savings.
The endorsement from the Ministry of Finance followed the EPFO's decision on February 28 to retain the previous year's rate of 8.25%. The formal communication of this concurrence was made through the Ministry of Labour to EPFO representatives.
Despite earlier fluctuations, including a marginal increase in February 2024 from the previous year, EPFO's rate remains a highly attractive option for fixed-income investors, particularly those focusing on post-retirement growth.