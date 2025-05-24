Early Monsoon Arrival Sparks Weather Chaos Across India

The Southwest Monsoon has made its unexpected early appearance over Kerala, arriving on Saturday almost a week before the traditional onset date of June 1, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This premature monsoon arrival is set to bring persistent heavy to very heavy rainfall along the west coast over the next seven days, particularly impacting Kerala, Karnataka, coastal Maharashtra, and Goa, with the possibility of extremely heavy rain in specific areas during the weekends.

The IMD reports a concurrent depression looming over the East Central Arabian Sea and the adjacent Konkan coast, poised to move eastward across south coastal Maharashtra by midday on May 24. Meanwhile, a severe heatwave continues to grip Rajasthan until May 27, with similar oppressive conditions forecasted for Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir until May 26, posing a stark contrast to the monsoon rains.

Highlighting the varied weather patterns, IMD Bhubaneswar Director, Manorama Mohanty, explained how the monsoon set in over Kerala eight days ahead of schedule. Odisha will witness heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds from May 24 to May 30, with a trough extending from a central Arabian Sea depression influencing these conditions. Simultaneously, northern and northwestern India struggle under relentless heatwaves, expected to persist until May 27, while eastern states brace for scattered rains, thunderstorm winds, and sporadic heavy showers.

The IMD has issued alerts for increased rainfall threats in Odisha and the eastern regions, with a potential low-pressure area forming over the north Bay of Bengal by May 27. Northeast India is also under threat, with continuous light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning projected until May 30. Heavy precipitation is expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and other northeastern territories, likely causing localized disruptions.

Further warnings include dust storms across Rajasthan and possible hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as India experiences a fluctuating weather pattern with both flooding rains and scorching heat within days of each other.

