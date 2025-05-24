Left Menu

PM Modi to Launch Major Development Projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat will see the unveiling of several development projects across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar. These include substantial railway initiatives and water supply schemes valued at over Rs 24,000 crore, aiming to boost the local economy and enhance civic infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Gujarat, where he will unveil an array of development projects. Spanning across Dahod, Bhuj, and Gandhinagar, these initiatives include infrastructural upgrades spearheaded by the Railways and various state government departments. Collectively, they are valued at over Rs 24,000 crore.

A key highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the Locomotive Manufacturing Shop at the Rolling Stock Workshop in Dahod, a project executed by the Railway Ministry at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore. Modi is also poised to dedicate the first 9000 HP locomotive engine, crafted under the 'Make in India' initiative, to the nation. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a series of railway projects worth Rs 2,287 crore. These encompass the doubling of key railway lines and the electrification of the Sabarmati-Botad railway line.

The development push extends to water infrastructure as well. Modi will inaugurate four Juth Sudharana Pani Purvatha Yojanas, aimed at providing clean drinking water to 193 villages. Other projects include road projects worth Rs 581 crore in Vadodara, the Dahod Smart City initiatives, and Police Housing projects, enhancing civic welfare across the state.

