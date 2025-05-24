IFAD Strengthens South-South Ties at II Brazil-Africa Dialogue on Food Security

The United Nations’ International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) emerged as a pivotal voice at the II Brazil-Africa Dialogue on Food Security, the Fight Against Hunger, and Rural Development, hosted this week in Brasília, Brazil. The high-level event convened over 40 delegations from African nations alongside Brazilian policymakers, development experts, and multilateral organizations to deepen collaboration on strategies for combating hunger and promoting sustainable rural development.

At the forefront of this collaborative effort was Gerardine Mukeshimana, Vice President of IFAD, who emphasized the power of South-South cooperation as a catalyst for rural transformation. “Sharing practical, locally adapted, and sustainable solutions among countries with similar contexts is one of the most effective ways to empower rural communities and transform rural landscapes,” Mukeshimana said during her address.

South-South cooperation, which fosters knowledge and technology exchanges among developing countries, is increasingly being recognized as a critical mechanism for solving shared development challenges. According to Mukeshimana, such partnerships allow for the scaling up of successful innovations, many of which are already being developed at the grassroots level in both Brazil and Africa.

Smallholder Farmers at the Center of Rural Innovation

Across both continents, smallholder farmers are proving to be incubators of innovation, as they improve soil quality, adopt climate-resilient crops, establish cooperatives, and participate in inclusive markets. However, these efforts need institutional backing and financial support to reach their full potential.

“Smallholder farmers cannot do it alone,” Mukeshimana stressed. “Their success hinges on collaborative support and accessible resources.” She further called for a reevaluation of the role of multilateral development banks, stating they must evolve from traditional funding entities into system builders—working in partnership with governments, public banks, the private sector, and rural communities to create sustainable investment ecosystems.

Prioritizing Family Farming and Rural Equity

IFAD advocates for family farming to be at the core of rural development strategies, particularly in regions where agriculture is both a livelihood and a lifeline. By aligning its investments with local policies and rural dynamics, IFAD aims to nurture inclusive growth, increase food security, and improve livelihoods in vulnerable communities.

During the conference, the Fund emphasized that family farming plays a strategic role not just in food production but also in conserving biodiversity, preserving cultural heritage, and anchoring rural economies. The Brazil-Africa Dialogue served as an important forum for reinforcing this message while also spotlighting integrated policy models from both continents that have had measurable impacts on rural development outcomes.

Brazil as a Strategic IFAD Partner

Brazil holds a prominent position within IFAD’s Latin America and Caribbean portfolio. Accounting for 50 per cent of IFAD’s regional investments and ranked as the Fund’s 10th largest portfolio globally, Brazil has received nearly US$1 billion in IFAD financing. This support has been channelled into empowering family farmers, agrarian reform beneficiaries, and landless communities, especially in the country’s Northeast.

Notably, IFAD’s efforts are also extending into environmentally sensitive regions such as the Amazon and Atlantic Forest biomes, where poverty and food insecurity remain pressing issues. These areas are becoming central to IFAD-supported programs that promote agroecology, sustainable resource use, and economic inclusion for marginalized rural populations.

Knowledge Exchange and Scaling Impact

The conference also provided an ideal setting for IFAD to showcase its portfolio of intervention models, many of which are designed to complement existing national strategies. Several African nations expressed interest in replicating or adapting Brazil’s approaches to agrarian reform, social protection, and rural finance through dedicated South-South exchange programs.

Through these efforts, IFAD continues to fulfill its mission to eliminate poverty and hunger in rural areas by investing in people, enhancing institutional capacities, and enabling communities to lead their own development journeys. As Mukeshimana concluded, “Our collective impact depends on a shared vision, co-investment, and a willingness to learn from each other.”

By facilitating such dialogues and partnerships, IFAD underscores the transformative potential of collaborative rural development—a strategy that blends innovation, policy integration, and solidarity across the Global South.