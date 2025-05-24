Left Menu

EPA's Bold Move: Deregulating Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The U.S. EPA plans to publish a proposal removing limits on greenhouse gases from coal and gas-fired plants. This draft claims that these gases have minimal impact on climate change. This plan stems from Trump's administration efforts to deregulate and support fossil fuel industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:59 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it's drafting a proposal to eliminate limits on greenhouse gases from coal and gas-fired power plants. This move is expected to be detailed after an interagency review is completed, offering a significant policy shift.

The EPA expressed that concerns arose regarding the previous administration's approach, claiming it overreached by threatening domestic electricity reliability and affordability. Under President Trump, federal spending on climate change mitigation was quickly dismantled to support fossil fuel operations.

The proposal, reported initially by the New York Times, argues that fossil fuel-based power plants contribute minimally to global emissions. However, global institutions like the UN emphasize that fossil fuels remain principal contributors to climate change. Meanwhile, Trump's administration is moving forward with its broad tax and spending legislation, dismantling major green-energy subsidies established during Obama's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

