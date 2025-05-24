Left Menu

Assam Plans Major Market Move to Ease Guwahati Traffic

The Assam government is set to relocate Guwahati's historic Fancy Bazar to tackle traffic issues. A new facility in North Guwahati will feature advanced logistics. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks to fulfill investment commitments secured at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

Updated: 24-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:12 IST
Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in Guwahati, the Assam government has announced plans to relocate the historic Fancy Bazar wholesale market to North Guwahati. The upcoming location will include a logistics park, aimed at streamlining trade and reducing vehicular chaos in the city.

Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed ANI that the construction of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River, linking Guwahati and North Guwahati, is underway. Upon its completion, the journey from Fancy Bazar to the new site will be significantly shortened to a mere 10 minutes. Mallabaruah further revealed that a Singapore-based company is responsible for the architectural design of the new market, which will include infrastructure like a National Highway, dedicated railway line, and warehouses.

The minister assured that the bridge construction would be finalized by December, and the market and logistics park development would follow promptly. While these changes unfold, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working to secure the fulfillment of investment promises made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, meeting with industrial leaders in Delhi. The Chief Minister discussed expanding investments in the state's hydrocarbon and hospitality sectors with key industry figures such as Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal and ITC Hotels' Anil Chadha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

