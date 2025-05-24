Assam Plans Major Market Move to Ease Guwahati Traffic

In a bid to alleviate traffic congestion in Guwahati, the Assam government has announced plans to relocate the historic Fancy Bazar wholesale market to North Guwahati. The upcoming location will include a logistics park, aimed at streamlining trade and reducing vehicular chaos in the city.

Assam Housing Urban & Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah informed ANI that the construction of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River, linking Guwahati and North Guwahati, is underway. Upon its completion, the journey from Fancy Bazar to the new site will be significantly shortened to a mere 10 minutes. Mallabaruah further revealed that a Singapore-based company is responsible for the architectural design of the new market, which will include infrastructure like a National Highway, dedicated railway line, and warehouses.

The minister assured that the bridge construction would be finalized by December, and the market and logistics park development would follow promptly. While these changes unfold, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working to secure the fulfillment of investment promises made during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, meeting with industrial leaders in Delhi. The Chief Minister discussed expanding investments in the state's hydrocarbon and hospitality sectors with key industry figures such as Vedanta Group's Anil Agarwal and ITC Hotels' Anil Chadha.

(With inputs from agencies.)