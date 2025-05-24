AIU Calls for Termination of Academic Ties with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has called on universities across India to nullify academic partnerships with institutions located in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey. This directive follows the grievous terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, which resulted in the loss of 26 civilian lives.

AIU Secretary General Dr. Pankaj Mittal confirmed to journalists that the appeal was made due to the backing Pakistan receives from Bangladesh and Turkey. Dr. Mittal emphasized the crucial role universities play in the national effort, indicating that academic alliances with these 'enemy countries' are counterproductive in the current climate.

Many institutions, including esteemed ones like Kanpur University, JNU, Chandigarh University, and IITs at Roorkee and Bombay, have already begun severing ties. Dr. Mittal reiterated the AIU's stance, urging an ongoing focus on fostering ties only with nations supportive of India's educational and security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)