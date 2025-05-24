Karnataka's Tunnel Vision: Bengaluru on the Brink of Transformation
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveils plans for a tunnel road project and a grand Cauvery Aarti initiative in Bengaluru. Efforts include improving civic infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and introducing the e-Khata system for properties, alongside tackling waterlogging, encroachments, and urban governance reforms.
In a significant urban development move, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans for a transformative tunnel road project in Bengaluru. Speaking at a press conference, Shivakumar revealed that tenders for the project would be invited soon, highlighting the government's commitment to tackling the city's infrastructure challenges.
Deliberations took place at a cabinet meeting and involved police officials, focusing on the initial phase of constructing a single tunnel road while ensuring the project respects the heritage and security concerns surrounding the Vidhana Soudha area. Meanwhile, ongoing work on a 114-km elevated corridor aims to bolster connectivity, particularly from Minister KJ George's constituency to Kempegowda International Airport.
On a cultural note, Shivakumar announced the launch of a grand Cauvery Aarti within 100 days. The event, aiming to be a source of regional pride, will involve Rs 90 crore in funding and feature unity-themed devotional songs. Further urban reforms include the operationalization of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, addressing issues such as waterlogging and encroachments, and the digitization of property records through the e-Khata system.
