India's Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism: A Global Appeal
An Indian parliamentary delegation embarks on a mission to counter misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The team, led by Supriya Sule, aims to unite international partners against terrorism while emphasizing India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
In a strong diplomatic move, an Indian parliamentary delegation is set to travel internationally, aiming to counter misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy emphasized India's continued fight against terrorism and the need to unite global partners in this mission.
The delegation, which includes notable politicians like Anurag Thakur and Supriya Sule, will visit countries including Qatar, South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt. The team intends to share the realities of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's robust response, underscoring the belief that Pakistan supports terrorism and posing a threat to international peace.
The mission begins with a crucial meeting in Doha, Qatar, where delegation members will convey their message before proceeding to South Africa, Ethiopia, and Egypt. Led by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, the seven-group delegation aims to engage with international leaders to strengthen alliances against terrorism and showcase India's commitment to peace.
