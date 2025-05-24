Left Menu

Inaugural Khelo India Beach Games Rises with North-East Triumph

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Diu for hosting Khelo India Beach Games, highlighting Manipur's top finish. The event, featuring over 800 athletes, celebrated sporting talent and grassroots engagement. Srimati Khadse emphasized the initiative's role in spotlighting lesser-known sports and nurturing North-East potential.

Visuals from Khelo India Beach Games (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an enthusiastic commendation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya praised Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu for successfully hosting the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games, which concluded at the INS Khukri Memorial in Diu. The Games, running from May 19 to its closing ceremony, saw participants compete vigorously across various disciplines.

Mandaviya expressed special congratulations to Manipur for clinching first place, with Maharashtra and Nagaland following. Notably, Nagaland made their first top-three finish at a Khelo India event, while Manipur excelled in pencak silat. Mandaviya applauded the commitment displayed by states like DNGDD and Jammu and Kashmir in promoting athletic talent and sporting excellence.

Minister of State Srimati Raksha Nikhil Khadse highlighted the Khelo India Beach Games as transformative, shedding light on underappreciated sports and fostering a robust sports culture nationwide. She emphasized the North-East's contribution to India's sports narrative, advocating for more opportunities to further unlock the region's athletic potential on national and international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

