PM Modi Advocates United Progress at NITI Aayog Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized collaborative growth for India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 during the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog. Attended by various state leaders, discussions encouraged leveraging manufacturing strengths and recent global trade deals to accelerate progress.

The Administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Praful K Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ @PMOIndia) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant meeting held in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of collaborative growth among Indian states to achieve the nation's development goals. The 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Modi, gathered Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors from 24 states and seven Union Territories.

The meeting, which emphasized the theme 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047', laid down a vision for India's progress over the next two decades. It began with a minute's silence for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, reflecting the solemnity and urgency of India's path to becoming a developed country.

Highlighting India's economic strides, Modi urged states to capitalize on their manufacturing capabilities and foster a welcoming environment for global investors, leveraging recent trade agreements with countries like the UAE, UK, and Australia as opportunities for growth. Modi underscored that India's transformation is a collective dream of all 140 crore Indians, transcending political lines.

