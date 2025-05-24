Northeast Investors Summit 2025: A New Dawn for India's Economic Growth

The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 wrapped up spectacularly on Saturday in New Delhi, with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiling unprecedented investment interests totaling Rs 4.3 lakh crore, marking the region as India's forthcoming economic powerhouse. The summit, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and orchestrated by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, attracted investors worldwide, spotlighting the Northeast as a vital growth corridor for a Viksit Bharat.

During the valedictory address, Scindia stated that NER now symbolizes a 'New Economic Revolution' for India. 'Our summit marks a beginning, not a conclusion,' he emphasized. Numerous milestone MoUs were executed with leading investors, including agreements between Sikkim and SM Hotels, and Meghalaya and Agri-Bio Fuels Global, among others, for substantial investments in various sectors.

The summit recorded 803 investment intents, with significant contributions from roadshows, public-private proposals, and direct meetings, reflecting a robust commitment to the Northeast's development. Scindia highlighted the extensive outreach efforts by the central government, epitomized by the cabinet's 730 visits to the region over 11 years, underscoring the strategic and emotional connections to the Northeast. As the region positions itself as a global economic bridge, the summit has paved the way for inclusive growth and integrated development, reinforcing India's economic prospects.

