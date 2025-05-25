Left Menu

GST and Cash Transfers: Double-Edged Fiscal Policies in Pakistan

A World Bank study highlights the dual impact of Pakistan's fiscal policies. The General Sales Tax contributes significantly to rising poverty, while the Benazir Income Support Programme aids in reducing inequality. The report calls for reforms in taxation and public spending to address economic disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:12 IST
GST and Cash Transfers: Double-Edged Fiscal Policies in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A recent World Bank study reveals contrasting effects of fiscal policies in Pakistan, spotlighting the General Sales Tax (GST) and cash transfers. According to the study, GST is the leading factor contributing to increased national poverty, as it constitutes over 7 percent of households' pre-tax expenditures, further straining poor families.

Conversely, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stands out for reducing inequality through monthly cash transfers to the poorest families. The World Bank notes BISP's significant role in advancing fiscal equity by benefiting the most vulnerable, despite ongoing challenges in the tax system.

The report urges Pakistan to enhance revenue generation and public spending efficacy, directing additional resources towards social welfare and effective tax policies, to ultimately mitigate poverty and inequality's long-standing issues.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025