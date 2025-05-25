Turning Drought into Hope: Karauli's Water Revolution

In a region once crippled by drought and infamous for dacoity, Karauli district in Rajasthan has seen a remarkable transformation thanks to determined local women and an NGO's efforts in water conservation. Fifteen years ago, many families lived in constant fear, their lands barren due to declining rainfall.

With agriculture and animal husbandry devastated, poverty forced men into a life of crime. However, starting in the 2010s, the community rallied, led by women who rebuilt water bodies, restoring hope to the region. They pooled resources to construct pokhars, capturing precious rainwater and revitalizing the land.

Today, Karauli's fields flourish with wheat, mustard, and pearl millet. The revival of the Serni river now sustains villagers, making water scarcity a distant memory. This community-led movement not only rejuvenated Karauli but also symbolized the resilience and determination needed to combat climate challenges.

