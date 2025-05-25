Left Menu

Turning Drought into Hope: Karauli's Water Revolution

Karauli district in Rajasthan once struggled with droughts, leading to desperation and dacoity. With the help of local women and NGOs, the community transformed the landscape through water conservation efforts. Today, Karauli boasts thriving agriculture and revived waterways, showcasing the power of community-driven change.

Updated: 25-05-2025 18:56 IST
In a region once crippled by drought and infamous for dacoity, Karauli district in Rajasthan has seen a remarkable transformation thanks to determined local women and an NGO's efforts in water conservation. Fifteen years ago, many families lived in constant fear, their lands barren due to declining rainfall.

With agriculture and animal husbandry devastated, poverty forced men into a life of crime. However, starting in the 2010s, the community rallied, led by women who rebuilt water bodies, restoring hope to the region. They pooled resources to construct pokhars, capturing precious rainwater and revitalizing the land.

Today, Karauli's fields flourish with wheat, mustard, and pearl millet. The revival of the Serni river now sustains villagers, making water scarcity a distant memory. This community-led movement not only rejuvenated Karauli but also symbolized the resilience and determination needed to combat climate challenges.

