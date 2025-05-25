Left Menu

Macron's Asian Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties in Defence, Energy, and Innovation

French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a significant tour of Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore to bolster France's presence in defense, energy, and tech innovation. The visit aims to strengthen Euro-Asian commercial ties amidst global trade uncertainties and to present France as a reliable international partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:01 IST
Macron's Asian Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties in Defence, Energy, and Innovation
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron began a pivotal week-long tour in Asia, marked by his arrival in Vietnam, with the aim of solidifying France's influence in areas such as defense, energy, and technological innovation. This marks the first visit by a French president to Vietnam in nearly ten years.

Following Vietnam, Macron is set to visit Indonesia before concluding his tour in Singapore, where he will address Asia's premier defense summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue. The trip aims to broaden commercial ties between France, the European Union, and Asia, as a hedge against the uncertainty stemming from U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump.

On social media platform X, Macron emphasized France's dedication to international cooperation and trade, differentiating it from other global powers adopting more coercive approaches. He highlighted France's commitment to dialogue and collaboration as France seeks to present itself as a dependable partner on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025