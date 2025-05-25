Macron's Asian Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties in Defence, Energy, and Innovation
French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a significant tour of Vietnam, Indonesia, and Singapore to bolster France's presence in defense, energy, and tech innovation. The visit aims to strengthen Euro-Asian commercial ties amidst global trade uncertainties and to present France as a reliable international partner.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron began a pivotal week-long tour in Asia, marked by his arrival in Vietnam, with the aim of solidifying France's influence in areas such as defense, energy, and technological innovation. This marks the first visit by a French president to Vietnam in nearly ten years.
Following Vietnam, Macron is set to visit Indonesia before concluding his tour in Singapore, where he will address Asia's premier defense summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue. The trip aims to broaden commercial ties between France, the European Union, and Asia, as a hedge against the uncertainty stemming from U.S. trade policies under President Donald Trump.
On social media platform X, Macron emphasized France's dedication to international cooperation and trade, differentiating it from other global powers adopting more coercive approaches. He highlighted France's commitment to dialogue and collaboration as France seeks to present itself as a dependable partner on the global stage.
