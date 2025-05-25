Left Menu

BJP Rebuts Congress on FDI Claims: A Tale of Economic Narratives

The BJP accused Congress of spreading misinformation on India's FDI inflows, asserting the opposition's claims reflect ignorance or intentional distortion. Despite Congress highlighting a dip in net FDI, the BJP emphasized increased gross FDI and argued that reforms have cultivated a favorable investment climate in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:19 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday criticized Congress for allegedly misleading commentary about net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in India. They accused the opposition of either misunderstanding or deliberately misrepresenting the economic data.

In response to Congress's claim of significant decline in net FDI, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya argued in a statement on X, citing gross FDI inflows of USD 81 billion, which marks an increase despite global economic pressures.

Malviya credited the Modi government's reforms for creating a robust investment environment, contrasting it with the UPA era's policy paralysis. He highlighted ongoing foreign investments in high-value sectors, underlining that outbound FDI reflects economic maturity rather than loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

