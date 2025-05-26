Left Menu

India-Guyana Ties Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Support

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya celebrates Guyana's unwavering support for Operation Sindoor, reinforcing India-Guyana relations. Highlighting shared cultural roots, Surya describes Guyana as a 'mini India'. An Indian delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, emphasizes India's zero-tolerance terrorism stance, following the Operation Sindoor launch after the Pahalgam attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:05 IST
India-Guyana Ties Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Support
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya underscored strong ties between India and Guyana after meeting Guyanese Prime Minister Mark Anthony Phillips. Surya emphasized Guyana's unwavering support for Operation Sindoor and likened the nation to a 'mini India' due to cultural connections.

Surya recounted meeting Guyana's Vice President and Prime Minister, noting their favorable view of India and their backing for Operation Sindoor. Approximately 40% of Guyana's population has Indian ancestry, with historical ties tracing back to the British era when many migrated for agricultural work.

An Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, landed in Guyana to project India's firm anti-terrorism stance. This visit follows the April 22 Pahalgam attack, to which India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure linked to Pakistan-sponsored groups.

