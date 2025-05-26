Shockwaves in Bihar Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from Family and RJD

In an unexpected development, Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family, igniting a significant political stir. This dramatic move was announced by Lalu Yadav, who cited grave breaches in moral and social values by his son as the reason behind the expulsion.

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed astonishment over the expulsion, calling the decision 'shocking' and emphasizing the need to observe how Tej Pratap matures in his personal and political life before making further comments. This familial intervention underscores the ongoing scrutiny of Tej Pratap's public and private conduct.

The decision follows a brewing controversy involving claims of a hacked social media account tied to Tej Pratap, which revived past controversies about his personal life, including a publicized marital dispute. The timing of the expulsion, occurring just before the Bihar Assembly elections, adds a layer of political intrigue to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)