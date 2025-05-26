Left Menu

Shockwaves in Bihar Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from Family and RJD

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, faced expulsion from both his party and family, causing ripples in Bihar's political landscape. Lalu cited his son's breach of moral values as the reason. Amidst unfolding controversies, the move precedes crucial Assembly elections in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:09 IST
Shockwaves in Bihar Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from Family and RJD
TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected development, Tej Pratap Yadav, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family, igniting a significant political stir. This dramatic move was announced by Lalu Yadav, who cited grave breaches in moral and social values by his son as the reason behind the expulsion.

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha expressed astonishment over the expulsion, calling the decision 'shocking' and emphasizing the need to observe how Tej Pratap matures in his personal and political life before making further comments. This familial intervention underscores the ongoing scrutiny of Tej Pratap's public and private conduct.

The decision follows a brewing controversy involving claims of a hacked social media account tied to Tej Pratap, which revived past controversies about his personal life, including a publicized marital dispute. The timing of the expulsion, occurring just before the Bihar Assembly elections, adds a layer of political intrigue to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025