Mumbai Monsoon Hits Hard: Traffic and Alerts Amidst Torrential Downpour

Mumbai, already known for its intense monsoon, experienced a deluge on Monday as heavy rains hit the city, capturing dramatic scenes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Data from the BMC showed substantial rainfall across the city, particularly in the western suburbs.

Supari Tank and Nariyalwadi Santacruz topped the charts with 25 mm of rain, followed closely by Khar Danda Pali Hill at 24 mm. Meanwhile, HE Ward Office recorded 18 mm and HW Ward Office 16 mm, with Vile Parle and Andheri fire stations registering 15 mm and 14 mm, respectively. The downpour also registered 14 mm at Chakal Municipal School and 12 mm at Malvani Fire Station, as Versova Pumping Station noted 11 mm of rain. The eastern suburbs followed suit, with Collector Colony in Chembur seeing 13 mm of rain, while the Chembur Fire Station and MW Ward Office received 9 mm each. In central Mumbai, Britania SWD and Sewri Koliwada logged 12 mm, and 11 mm were recorded at Gokhale Road Municipal School.

The meteorological department, through its official social media, indicated continued rainfall in coastal Maharashtra, Mumbai, and other parts of India over the next few hours. The stormy weather prompted the IMD to issue alerts ranging from orange to red for Mumbai and its surroundings, warning of persistent rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. On social media, the IMD advised that 'light to moderate spells of rain' are expected to last over the city for several more hours.'

A previous light shower this month indicated cloud-laden skies and heavy rain as forecasted by the IMD. The after-effects of this heavy downpour were felt on Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane, where late Wednesday night rains damaged road surfaces, causing large potholes and resulting in a massive traffic jam, impacting commuters for over four hours.