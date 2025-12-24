Codeine Cough Syrup Crackdown: Pharmacy Owner Arrested in Alleged Trafficking Racket
Shivam Dwivedi, the owner of Sunrise Traders, has been arrested in connection with a crackdown on illegal codeine syrup trafficking in Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed significant supply chain irregularities, involving spurious documents and over Rs 8.25 crore in financial transactions, leading to the arrest under BNS and NDPS Act.
In a significant development in the fight against illegal drug trafficking, Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended a pharmacy owner involved in an alleged codeine-based cough syrup racket. The suspect, identified as Shivam Dwivedi, operates Sunrise Traders in Jamalpur Baripur.
The arrest follows an investigation into irregularities flagged by authorities concerning a suspicious cough syrup supply chain. Officials discovered that Dwivedi's business received 1,42,000 phials of Eskuf syrup from Vanya Enterprises, a firm violating legal norms.
Investigators unearthed fraudulent operations, including fake addresses on Aadhaar cards and dubious financial activities, implicating Sunrise Traders in the illicit dealings. With the crackdown extending across states, it highlights a larger, shadowy network of codeine syrup diversion potentially worth hundreds of crores.
