Codeine Cough Syrup Crackdown: Pharmacy Owner Arrested in Alleged Trafficking Racket

In a significant development in the fight against illegal drug trafficking, Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended a pharmacy owner involved in an alleged codeine-based cough syrup racket. The suspect, identified as Shivam Dwivedi, operates Sunrise Traders in Jamalpur Baripur.

The arrest follows an investigation into irregularities flagged by authorities concerning a suspicious cough syrup supply chain. Officials discovered that Dwivedi's business received 1,42,000 phials of Eskuf syrup from Vanya Enterprises, a firm violating legal norms.

Investigators unearthed fraudulent operations, including fake addresses on Aadhaar cards and dubious financial activities, implicating Sunrise Traders in the illicit dealings. With the crackdown extending across states, it highlights a larger, shadowy network of codeine syrup diversion potentially worth hundreds of crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)