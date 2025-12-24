Left Menu

Codeine Cough Syrup Crackdown: Pharmacy Owner Arrested in Alleged Trafficking Racket

Shivam Dwivedi, the owner of Sunrise Traders, has been arrested in connection with a crackdown on illegal codeine syrup trafficking in Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed significant supply chain irregularities, involving spurious documents and over Rs 8.25 crore in financial transactions, leading to the arrest under BNS and NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:55 IST
Codeine Cough Syrup Crackdown: Pharmacy Owner Arrested in Alleged Trafficking Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the fight against illegal drug trafficking, Uttar Pradesh police have apprehended a pharmacy owner involved in an alleged codeine-based cough syrup racket. The suspect, identified as Shivam Dwivedi, operates Sunrise Traders in Jamalpur Baripur.

The arrest follows an investigation into irregularities flagged by authorities concerning a suspicious cough syrup supply chain. Officials discovered that Dwivedi's business received 1,42,000 phials of Eskuf syrup from Vanya Enterprises, a firm violating legal norms.

Investigators unearthed fraudulent operations, including fake addresses on Aadhaar cards and dubious financial activities, implicating Sunrise Traders in the illicit dealings. With the crackdown extending across states, it highlights a larger, shadowy network of codeine syrup diversion potentially worth hundreds of crores.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025