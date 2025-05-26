Salvation from the Waves: MSC ELSA 3's Dramatic Sinking and Ongoing Pollution Control Efforts

In a dramatic turn of events off the Kochi coast, eight containers belonging to the Liberia-flagged vessel MSC ELSA 3, which sank on May 25 due to flooding, were discovered along the Kollam coastline on Monday. The red containers, scattered among rocky shores and turbulent seas, signal potential environmental and navigational threats.

The sinking vessel carried 640 containers, including 13 bearing hazardous materials and 12 with calcium carbide, as reported by the Indian Coast Guard. With 84.44 metric tonnes of diesel and 367.1 metric tonnes of furnace oil onboard, the Coast Guard has activated a 'comprehensive Pollution Response preparedness' plan to confront potential oil spills.

A joint rescue operation by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy successfully evacuated the vessel's 24 crew members. Following the sinking, efforts are focused on pollution prevention, as emphasized by Indian Navy PRO Athul Pillai. Two Coast Guard ships, Saksham and Samarth, along with a Dornier aircraft, are engaged in mitigating the ecological threat posed by the sunken vessel.

(With inputs from agencies.)