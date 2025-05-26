Left Menu

PM Modi Champions Development and Operation Sindoor in Gujarat Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dahod, Gujarat, inaugurating projects worth Rs 24,000 crore, including a new locomotive plant. His visit, marked by the community's warm welcome, highlighted Operation Sindoor's success against terrorism. Modi's multi-day visit continues with further project launches in Bhuj, totaling Rs 53,400 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move toward development in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dahod on Monday, where he inaugurated numerous projects valued at over Rs 24,000 crore. The local community, enthusiastic and waving the national Triranga flag, greeted the Prime Minister warmly as he laid the foundation stone for a series of developmental projects, including crucial railways initiatives in the region.

During the event, Rina Panchal, a rally attendee, expressed appreciation for Modi's leadership, emphasizing the impact of Operation Sindoor, a military response to terrorism that resonated deeply with the community. Another supporter highlighted the number of women present in uniform sarees, symbolizing their collective support and gratitude towards PM Modi for his actions.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honored PM Modi with an idol of Birsa Munda, alongside handcrafted gifts from local women, underscoring the cultural richness of the region. The Prime Minister's itinerary includes inaugurating a state-of-the-art locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod and heading to Bhuj, where Rs 53,400 crore worth of projects await initiation.

Additionally, the visit has instilled a celebratory atmosphere, akin to Diwali, among the local populations, especially in Kachchh. Citizens expressed their gratitude towards the Indian Armed Forces for their proficiency during Operation Sindoor, a strategic operation aimed at dismantling terror frameworks along the Line of Control and further into Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

