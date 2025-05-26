Iran's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tensions
Iran remains resilient despite stalled negotiations with the U.S. and increased sanctions. President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran will endure regardless of external pressures. He reassured that the nation will not face starvation if negotiations falter over the nuclear program.
Despite the lack of diplomatic progress, Iran is confident in its ability to withstand additional U.S. sanctions, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian. State media reported his reaffirmation of the country's resilience.
The comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic assessment of recent discussions between the two nations. Pezeshkian, however, underscored that Iran's survival does not hinge on these talks.
Referring to the ongoing negotiations centered around Iran's nuclear program, Pezeshkian articulated that the country possesses the means to avoid crisis, asserting, 'We will find a way to survive.'
