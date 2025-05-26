Iran's Resilience Amidst U.S. Tensions

Despite the lack of diplomatic progress, Iran is confident in its ability to withstand additional U.S. sanctions, according to President Masoud Pezeshkian. State media reported his reaffirmation of the country's resilience.

The comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic assessment of recent discussions between the two nations. Pezeshkian, however, underscored that Iran's survival does not hinge on these talks.

Referring to the ongoing negotiations centered around Iran's nuclear program, Pezeshkian articulated that the country possesses the means to avoid crisis, asserting, 'We will find a way to survive.'