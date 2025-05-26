PM Modi's Fiery Stand Against Terrorism: 'Operation Sindoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning against terrorism on Monday, asserting that any attempt to threaten Indian citizens would face severe consequences. Speaking in Gujarat's Dahod, he commended the armed forces for swiftly dismantling nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's unwavering resolve.

The PM invoked the term 'Operation Sindoor' as more than just a military offensive, describing it as an embodiment of India's core values. He emphasized that the recent military actions were a retaliatory measure against aggressors who challenged the nation's sovereignty.

Modi criticized Pakistan for perpetuating terrorism and impeding India's progress, while reiterating his commitment to a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat'. During his visit, he inaugurated an Indian Railways manufacturing plant, aimed at bolstering the country's freight capabilities, marking another step towards economic strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)