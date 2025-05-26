Left Menu

PM Modi's Fiery Stand Against Terrorism: 'Operation Sindoor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphatically condemned terrorism during a speech in Gujarat, highlighting Operation Sindoor's success. Modi emphasized that the swift dismantling of terrorist camps in Pakistan symbolizes India's commitment to its values and progress. The PM also stressed the importance of a powerful military and economy for a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:56 IST
PM Modi's Fiery Stand Against Terrorism: 'Operation Sindoor'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/X@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stern warning against terrorism on Monday, asserting that any attempt to threaten Indian citizens would face severe consequences. Speaking in Gujarat's Dahod, he commended the armed forces for swiftly dismantling nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's unwavering resolve.

The PM invoked the term 'Operation Sindoor' as more than just a military offensive, describing it as an embodiment of India's core values. He emphasized that the recent military actions were a retaliatory measure against aggressors who challenged the nation's sovereignty.

Modi criticized Pakistan for perpetuating terrorism and impeding India's progress, while reiterating his commitment to a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat'. During his visit, he inaugurated an Indian Railways manufacturing plant, aimed at bolstering the country's freight capabilities, marking another step towards economic strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025