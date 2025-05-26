Insolation Energy Shines with Impressive Profit Surge

Insolation Energy, a prominent solar panel manufacturer in India, announced a remarkable 60.89% increase in its net profit, soaring to Rs 65 crore during the October-March period of FY25. This substantial rise is in comparison to the same period a year ago when the company reported a net profit of Rs 40.4 crore.

According to the company's latest exchange filing, revenue from operations witnessed a considerable jump of 57.3%, climbing to Rs 721.7 crore from Rs 458.8 crore during the examined period. This growth underscores Insolation Energy's expanding footprint in the solar energy sector.

Headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Insolation Energy currently operates two manufacturing units, with plans to inaugurate a third facility within the next two months, further strengthening its production capabilities.