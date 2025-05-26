Cyprus Bolsters Water Supply Ahead of Tourism Season
Cyprus received 13 mobile desalination units from the UAE to combat a severe water shortage as tourism picks up. This is part of a bilateral deal to add 14 units, enhancing water capacity by 15,000 cubic meters daily. The situation remains critical despite the aid.
In a timely move, Cyprus has received 13 mobile desalination units from the United Arab Emirates, helping the Mediterranean island manage a severe water shortage as the tourism season approaches. The units were delivered free of charge, reinforcing the island's existing four large desalination plants, which collectively produce around 220,000 cubic meters of water daily.
Under a bilateral agreement, the UAE will supply a total of 14 mobile desalination units, enhancing Cyprus's daily water production capacity by approximately 15,000 cubic meters. Although these units are a significant step forward in addressing the island's water crisis, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou warns that the situation remains precarious.
"This support shouldn't lead to complacency. It's still crucial for residents to conserve water," she said, expressing gratitude to the UAE for their swift assistance. Despite a widespread network of reservoirs, Cyprus has increasingly depended on desalination due to declining rainfall, with current reservoir levels at just 21.7% of capacity, official data shows.
