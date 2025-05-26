Left Menu

Cyprus Bolsters Water Supply Ahead of Tourism Season

Cyprus received 13 mobile desalination units from the UAE to combat a severe water shortage as tourism picks up. This is part of a bilateral deal to add 14 units, enhancing water capacity by 15,000 cubic meters daily. The situation remains critical despite the aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:05 IST
Cyprus Bolsters Water Supply Ahead of Tourism Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a timely move, Cyprus has received 13 mobile desalination units from the United Arab Emirates, helping the Mediterranean island manage a severe water shortage as the tourism season approaches. The units were delivered free of charge, reinforcing the island's existing four large desalination plants, which collectively produce around 220,000 cubic meters of water daily.

Under a bilateral agreement, the UAE will supply a total of 14 mobile desalination units, enhancing Cyprus's daily water production capacity by approximately 15,000 cubic meters. Although these units are a significant step forward in addressing the island's water crisis, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou warns that the situation remains precarious.

"This support shouldn't lead to complacency. It's still crucial for residents to conserve water," she said, expressing gratitude to the UAE for their swift assistance. Despite a widespread network of reservoirs, Cyprus has increasingly depended on desalination due to declining rainfall, with current reservoir levels at just 21.7% of capacity, official data shows.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025