Left Menu

NCRTC Pioneers Green Energy with Solar Plant at Meerut South Station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has inaugurated a 717 kWp rooftop solar power plant at Meerut South Namo Bharat Station as part of its initiative to reduce carbon emissions. This installation contributes to NCRTC's goal of reaching 11 MW of solar capacity along the Delhi-Meerut corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:13 IST
NCRTC Pioneers Green Energy with Solar Plant at Meerut South Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a significant step towards sustainable energy by installing a rooftop solar power plant at the Meerut South Namo Bharat Station. With a capacity of 717 kilowatt-peak (kWp), this plant is a move towards NCRTC's larger plan to integrate solar infrastructure into its operations.

The recently installed solar plant features 1,304 panels, each capable of 550 Watt-peak, and is expected to generate approximately 8.15 lakh units of energy annually. This energy generation will result in a projected reduction of 750 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. Such sustainability efforts are in line with the National Solar Mission goals.

NCRTC's facilities, including stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai, already host solar installations. The total solar capacity across their operational stretches now stands at around 4.7 MWp, contributing to a reduction of over 4,900 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Additional eco-friendly initiatives are also being implemented, highlighting NCRTC's commitment to green operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025