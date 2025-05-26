NCRTC Pioneers Green Energy with Solar Plant at Meerut South Station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has taken a significant step towards sustainable energy by installing a rooftop solar power plant at the Meerut South Namo Bharat Station. With a capacity of 717 kilowatt-peak (kWp), this plant is a move towards NCRTC's larger plan to integrate solar infrastructure into its operations.

The recently installed solar plant features 1,304 panels, each capable of 550 Watt-peak, and is expected to generate approximately 8.15 lakh units of energy annually. This energy generation will result in a projected reduction of 750 tonnes of carbon emissions each year. Such sustainability efforts are in line with the National Solar Mission goals.

NCRTC's facilities, including stations at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai, already host solar installations. The total solar capacity across their operational stretches now stands at around 4.7 MWp, contributing to a reduction of over 4,900 tonnes of carbon emissions annually. Additional eco-friendly initiatives are also being implemented, highlighting NCRTC's commitment to green operations.

