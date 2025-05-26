Left Menu

Greece's Undersea Power Link: Crete Connects to a Greener Future

Greece's completion of an undersea power cable to Crete marks a major milestone in its grid expansion in the Eastern Mediterranean. The 1 billion euro project enhances energy diversification post-Ukraine invasion, with plans to further connect to Cyprus and Israel. Despite challenges, it aims to boost renewable energy use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:28 IST
Greece's Undersea Power Link: Crete Connects to a Greener Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece announced the completion of an undersea power cable linking the mainland to Crete on Monday, marking a critical advancement in its Eastern Mediterranean grid expansion. The 1 billion euro connection, funded mainly by the European Union, will play a significant role in shifting Greece towards energy diversification following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Greece's grid operator confirmed that the cable, spanning 330 kilometers, became operational on Saturday, with full functionality expected this summer.

Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou emphasized Crete's emerging role in Greece's energy transition. The project aims to decrease reliance on fossil fuels by integrating renewables, ultimately transforming the island into a strategic energy hub. However, financial and maritime disputes between Greece and Turkiye pose ongoing challenges.

Complementary projects are also in development, such as a separate undersea link connecting Greece and Egypt, bypassing Crete. The 1,200-meter deep cables will support a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, using advanced high-voltage direct current systems. The project, supervised by a subsidiary of Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator, involves notable contractors including Siemens Energy, TERNA, and Prysmian Group.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025