Greece's Undersea Power Link: Crete Connects to a Greener Future

Greece announced the completion of an undersea power cable linking the mainland to Crete on Monday, marking a critical advancement in its Eastern Mediterranean grid expansion. The 1 billion euro connection, funded mainly by the European Union, will play a significant role in shifting Greece towards energy diversification following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Greece's grid operator confirmed that the cable, spanning 330 kilometers, became operational on Saturday, with full functionality expected this summer.

Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou emphasized Crete's emerging role in Greece's energy transition. The project aims to decrease reliance on fossil fuels by integrating renewables, ultimately transforming the island into a strategic energy hub. However, financial and maritime disputes between Greece and Turkiye pose ongoing challenges.

Complementary projects are also in development, such as a separate undersea link connecting Greece and Egypt, bypassing Crete. The 1,200-meter deep cables will support a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, using advanced high-voltage direct current systems. The project, supervised by a subsidiary of Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator, involves notable contractors including Siemens Energy, TERNA, and Prysmian Group.