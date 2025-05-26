Left Menu

Major Stake Acquisition in National Highways Infra Trust by SBI Life and Vidyaniti LLP

SBI Life Insurance and Vidyaniti LLP acquired a 4.25% stake in National Highways Infra Trust for Rs 1,100 crore. This acquisition came through an open market transaction, with NHAI divesting 8.24 crore units. The deal aligns with the government's National Monetisation Pipeline strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:05 IST
Major Stake Acquisition in National Highways Infra Trust by SBI Life and Vidyaniti LLP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Life Insurance and Vidyaniti LLP have collectively acquired a significant 4.25% stake in the National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) through an open market transaction valued at Rs 1,100 crore. This acquisition involved the purchase of 8.24 crore units, facilitated through the National Stock Exchange.

According to data from the block deal, SBI Life Insurance acquired approximately 3.74 crore units, translating to a 1.93% holding in NHIT, while Vidyaniti LLP secured over 4.49 crore units, representing a 2.3% stake. The average price per unit was Rs 133.57.

This transaction is a part of the National Highways Authority of India's strategy under the National Monetisation Pipeline, aiming to optimize value from government assets. Previously, in March, SBI Mutual Fund had divested a 4.7% stake in NHIT for Rs 815 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025