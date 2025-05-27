Market Volatility: Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Investor Confidence

Investors in Britain are bracing for a dynamic market comeback after a long weekend break, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to retract the proposed 50% tariff on the European Union. However, Trump's erratic policy changes continue to cast a shadow over market stability, potentially limiting the rebound.

FTSE futures displayed a notable rise in Asia, mirrored by positive Wall Street futures, signaling an anticipated strong market opening. Yet, the cautious approach of Asian investors, reflected in the decline of regional stocks, highlights prevailing uncertainties and subdued confidence.

The U.S. dollar's persistent weakness, its longest dip since 2017, underscores ongoing investor skepticism towards the U.S. economy amid fluctuating trade policies. Meanwhile, the financial community closely watches pivotal events, including Nvidia's earnings report on AI chips, as fresh indicators of economic direction.