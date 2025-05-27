Left Menu

Leaders Commemorate Jawaharlal Nehru: Architect of Modern India

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders paid heartfelt tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 61st death anniversary, celebrating his visionary leadership and legacy that shaped independent India’s foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, commemorated India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 61st death anniversary. Gandhi lauded Nehru's 'visionary leadership' in establishing a strong foundation for independent India, highlighting his invaluable contributions to social justice, modernity, and democracy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined in the tributes, describing Nehru as the architect of modern India and asserting that 21st-century India cannot be envisioned without Nehru's contributions. Kharge praised Nehru's enduring message of 'unity in diversity' and his role in propelling India's development across various fields.

In a post on X, the Congress party reiterated Nehru's profound influence on shaping modern India with his vision, democracy, and secular ideals. Nehru, a pivotal figure in India's freedom movement, served as Prime Minister from 1947 until his death in 1964. His legacy continues to inspire the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

