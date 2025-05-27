Mumbai's Monsoon Mismanagement: Streets Submerged, Traffic Stalled

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday inundated parts of Mumbai's Khar locality, leading to waterlogged streets and severe disruptions in daily life. Commuters struggled to navigate through partially submerged roads, with major thoroughfares like Swami Vivekananda Road near National College experiencing slow traffic due to water accumulation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports forecast ongoing heavy rain under cloudy skies. Despite the downpour, temperatures on May 26 remained between 23.0°C and 31.0°C. Looking ahead to May 27, heavy rain is anticipated with similar temperature patterns. From May 28 to 30, moderate showers are expected, with temperatures moving between 24.0°C and 32.0°C.

Political tensions have escalated over Mumbai's monsoon management. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray harshly criticized the Maharashtra government's preparedness, attributing ongoing flooding to misgovernance and lack of proper drainage maintenance. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that work was underway to address the issues.

