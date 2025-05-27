Left Menu

Mumbai's Monsoon Mismanagement: Streets Submerged, Traffic Stalled

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Khar locality caused significant waterlogging, highlighting the city's inadequate monsoon infrastructure. While the weather remained generally cloudy with intermittent rain, citizens faced severe disruptions. Political tensions rose as leaders criticized the current administration's handling of the drainage system and ongoing civic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:35 IST
Mumbai's Monsoon Mismanagement: Streets Submerged, Traffic Stalled
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday inundated parts of Mumbai's Khar locality, leading to waterlogged streets and severe disruptions in daily life. Commuters struggled to navigate through partially submerged roads, with major thoroughfares like Swami Vivekananda Road near National College experiencing slow traffic due to water accumulation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports forecast ongoing heavy rain under cloudy skies. Despite the downpour, temperatures on May 26 remained between 23.0°C and 31.0°C. Looking ahead to May 27, heavy rain is anticipated with similar temperature patterns. From May 28 to 30, moderate showers are expected, with temperatures moving between 24.0°C and 32.0°C.

Political tensions have escalated over Mumbai's monsoon management. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray harshly criticized the Maharashtra government's preparedness, attributing ongoing flooding to misgovernance and lack of proper drainage maintenance. In response, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that work was underway to address the issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025