Onix Renewable Unveils Massive Solar Power Project in Maharashtra

In an ambitious endeavor underlining its leadership in the clean energy sector, Onix Renewable Limited has initiated the development of a 1,959 MW solar power project. This falls under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana, as part of the PM-KUSUM Scheme, and is led by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The project marks a significant step forward in the decentralization of solar energy generation across Maharashtra. It underscores Onix Renewable's ongoing commitment to India's renewable energy targets and the Maharashtra government's push to supply clean energy to both agricultural and rural areas.

With the project's accelerated execution phase, land acquisition is mostly complete and construction is underway. Onix Renewable aims to maintain its position as a leader in India's energy transformation, leveraging innovation and strategic collaboration.