Left Menu

Onix Renewable Unveils Massive Solar Power Project in Maharashtra

Onix Renewable Limited launches a pioneering 1,959 MW solar power project in Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana. This initiative supports India's renewable energy aims and boosts rural electrification by providing sustainable power to agricultural communities. The project advances rapidly, adhering to regulatory and environmental standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST
Onix Renewable Unveils Massive Solar Power Project in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious endeavor underlining its leadership in the clean energy sector, Onix Renewable Limited has initiated the development of a 1,959 MW solar power project. This falls under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana, as part of the PM-KUSUM Scheme, and is led by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The project marks a significant step forward in the decentralization of solar energy generation across Maharashtra. It underscores Onix Renewable's ongoing commitment to India's renewable energy targets and the Maharashtra government's push to supply clean energy to both agricultural and rural areas.

With the project's accelerated execution phase, land acquisition is mostly complete and construction is underway. Onix Renewable aims to maintain its position as a leader in India's energy transformation, leveraging innovation and strategic collaboration.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025