Karnataka CM and National Leaders Pay Tribute to Nehru on 61st Death Anniversary

On the 61st anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi honored the former Prime Minister's contributions to modern India. Nehru's legacy in establishing key industries and infrastructure continues to guide the nation, with tributes highlighting his visionary leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:46 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the 61st anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commemorated the former Prime Minister as a key architect of modern India. Highlighting Nehru's contributions to the nation's progress, Siddaramaiah recalled his achievements in building fundamental industries and infrastructure that continue to shape India today.

During a remembrance event, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized Nehru's pivotal role in establishing a mixed economy and key infrastructures, urging citizens to honor his enduring legacy. Additionally, Siddaramaiah addressed the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, assuring the public that the government is prepared despite the variant's mild nature.

Tributes also poured in from national leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi echoing praises for Nehru's visionary leadership. Gandhi noted Nehru's significant contributions to India's independence as well as his role in social justice, education, and democracy. Nehru's influence remains integral in guiding the nation's path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

