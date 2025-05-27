Defence Stocks Bolster European Markets Amid U.S. Sanction Threats

European shares displayed remarkable resilience on Tuesday, particularly bolstered by robust performances in the defence sector. This boost came in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose further sanctions on Russia, issuing a ripple of apprehension across the continent's financial landscape.

The STOXX 600 index, a broad gauge of European stock performance, sustained its levels at 551.53 points as of early morning trading, retaining gains from the previous session. This followed President Trump's decision to push back his deadline for European tariffs to July 9. Consequently, Europe's defence index posted a 1% increase following Trump's assurances of potential sanctions against Moscow amid rising tensions with Ukraine.

In national markets, Britain's FTSE 100 climbed nearly 1% as investors resumed activity after a bank holiday, while France's CAC 40 saw a slight dip. Inflation in France showed signs of slowing, according to May's consumer price data. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 40 advanced towards record highs, buoyed by optimistic consumer sentiment as well as an upgrade for FLSmidth, pushing its shares up 3.7% following a positive assessment from Goldman Sachs.

