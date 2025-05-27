Village Volunteers Drive Anti-Drug Campaign in Kerala's Kattakada

Revathy, a BSc student volunteer, joins an anti-drug campaign in Kerala, working in Kattakada constituency. Alongside fellow NSS volunteers, she conducts household surveys, gathering data on drug usage and promoting awareness about its dangers.

The initiative, launched by MLA I B Satheesh, tasks students with living in local homes for insightful observations. This grassroots effort aims to tackle drug abuse in six panchayats by strengthening community engagement and support systems.

Backed by the Kerala government's Operation D Hunt, the project seeks to prevent drug abuse and raise early alerts through family intervention. The initiative has already resulted in numerous arrests and heightened community awareness.