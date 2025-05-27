Village Volunteers Drive Anti-Drug Campaign in Kerala's Kattakada
Revathy, a student and volunteer, participates in a unique anti-drug campaign in Kerala's Kattakada constituency. The initiative empowers students to live in village homes, conduct surveys, and raise awareness about drug abuse. The project, backed by MLA I B Satheesh, aims to curb drug-related issues in six panchayats.
Revathy, a BSc student volunteer, joins an anti-drug campaign in Kerala, working in Kattakada constituency. Alongside fellow NSS volunteers, she conducts household surveys, gathering data on drug usage and promoting awareness about its dangers.
The initiative, launched by MLA I B Satheesh, tasks students with living in local homes for insightful observations. This grassroots effort aims to tackle drug abuse in six panchayats by strengthening community engagement and support systems.
Backed by the Kerala government's Operation D Hunt, the project seeks to prevent drug abuse and raise early alerts through family intervention. The initiative has already resulted in numerous arrests and heightened community awareness.