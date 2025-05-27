Global Markets React to Tariff News and Bond Yield Movements

On Tuesday, global shares saw an uptick as investors considered new developments in tariff discussions, while U.S. long-term Treasury yields descended to record lows since April, echoed by substantial price climbs in long-dated Japanese bonds.

Following a weekend dialogue with the European Commission's leader, U.S. President Donald Trump postponed imposing a 50% tariff on European Union imports until July 9. This move boosted European shares by 0.4%, with UK stocks climbing 1% post-holiday.

The fluctuating market dynamics reflect growing investor adaptation to Trump's unpredictability in tariffs, Deutsche Bank analysts suggest. Simultaneously, noteworthy interest will also be on Nvidia's earnings and the Federal Reserve's insights expected this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)