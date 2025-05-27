Left Menu

Global Markets React to Tariff News and Bond Yield Movements

World shares rose as investors assessed recent tariff updates, with U.S. Treasury yields experiencing significant one-day declines. The decision by President Trump to delay tariffs on EU goods supported European and Wall Street stocks. In Asia, markets showed mixed results as the dollar faced a downturn.

27-05-2025
On Tuesday, global shares saw an uptick as investors considered new developments in tariff discussions, while U.S. long-term Treasury yields descended to record lows since April, echoed by substantial price climbs in long-dated Japanese bonds.

Following a weekend dialogue with the European Commission's leader, U.S. President Donald Trump postponed imposing a 50% tariff on European Union imports until July 9. This move boosted European shares by 0.4%, with UK stocks climbing 1% post-holiday.

The fluctuating market dynamics reflect growing investor adaptation to Trump's unpredictability in tariffs, Deutsche Bank analysts suggest. Simultaneously, noteworthy interest will also be on Nvidia's earnings and the Federal Reserve's insights expected this week.

