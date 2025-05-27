Left Menu

Tragic End: Family’s Financial Woes Culminate in Suspected Suicide Pact

A family of seven, struggling with financial troubles, was found dead in Panchkula, Haryana, in a suspected suicide pact. The car, carrying the bodies of three children and four adults, was discovered by a passerby. Early investigations suggest poisoning as the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family of seven, including three children, was tragically found dead inside a car in Panchkula, Haryana. Authorities suspect a suicide pact driven by financial distress.

The bodies were discovered by a local resident during a late-night walk. One family member, who eventually succumbed, mentioned severe financial debts before losing consciousness.

Police reported that a note was left behind detailing wishes for no legal action against the father-in-law. Investigations, including bank transactions and social media analysis, are underway to confirm the cause of death, currently suspected to be poisoning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

