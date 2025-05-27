Tragic End: Family’s Financial Woes Culminate in Suspected Suicide Pact

A family of seven, including three children, was tragically found dead inside a car in Panchkula, Haryana. Authorities suspect a suicide pact driven by financial distress.

The bodies were discovered by a local resident during a late-night walk. One family member, who eventually succumbed, mentioned severe financial debts before losing consciousness.

Police reported that a note was left behind detailing wishes for no legal action against the father-in-law. Investigations, including bank transactions and social media analysis, are underway to confirm the cause of death, currently suspected to be poisoning.

(With inputs from agencies.)