Tragic End: Family’s Financial Woes Culminate in Suspected Suicide Pact
A family of seven, struggling with financial troubles, was found dead in Panchkula, Haryana, in a suspected suicide pact. The car, carrying the bodies of three children and four adults, was discovered by a passerby. Early investigations suggest poisoning as the cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:28 IST
A family of seven, including three children, was tragically found dead inside a car in Panchkula, Haryana. Authorities suspect a suicide pact driven by financial distress.
The bodies were discovered by a local resident during a late-night walk. One family member, who eventually succumbed, mentioned severe financial debts before losing consciousness.
Police reported that a note was left behind detailing wishes for no legal action against the father-in-law. Investigations, including bank transactions and social media analysis, are underway to confirm the cause of death, currently suspected to be poisoning.
