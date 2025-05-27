Farooq Abdullah Urges Tourists to Embrace J&K Amid Diplomatic Push Against Terrorism

In a heartfelt appeal, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday urged tourists to come back to Jammu and Kashmir, expressing the region's longing for peace amid a climate of fear fueled by recent terror attacks. Abdullah highlighted the economic repercussions on tourism, particularly in Pahalgam, as it gears up for the annual Amarnath Yatra.

His comments followed visits by all-party delegations to strategic partner countries, reinforcing India's global position against terrorism. Abdullah reiterated the desire for peaceful coexistence, condemning the violence that has disrupted lives and the tourism on which many livelihoods depend. He stressed the urgency of bringing visitors back to heal the region's economy.

An all-party delegation, including high-profile Indian lawmakers, met with Singaporean officials, underscoring India's strong stance against terrorism. They emphasized India's readiness to respond decisively to threats, following the recent military Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist networks in retaliation for attacks earlier this year.