Fintech Innovations Driving Financial Inclusivity for MSMEs, Says Finance Minister
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the crucial role fintech companies play in providing seamless, secure, and inclusive financial services. During her visit to Pine Labs, she highlighted the sector's impact on India's digital infrastructure and innovations in fintech, particularly around prepaid instruments and government service frameworks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:00 IST
- India
During a visit to the Pine Labs office in Noida, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised fintech companies for their role in facilitating seamless, secure, and inclusive financial services for merchants and MSMEs.
Sitharaman observed demonstrations of fintech solutions centered around prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator framework, and digital services linked to government schemes and public distribution systems.
The minister also engaged with Pine Labs employees and customers, acknowledging fintech's significant contribution to expanding India's Digital Public Infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
