Fintech Innovations Driving Financial Inclusivity for MSMEs, Says Finance Minister

During a visit to the Pine Labs office in Noida, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised fintech companies for their role in facilitating seamless, secure, and inclusive financial services for merchants and MSMEs.

Sitharaman observed demonstrations of fintech solutions centered around prepaid instruments, the Account Aggregator framework, and digital services linked to government schemes and public distribution systems.

The minister also engaged with Pine Labs employees and customers, acknowledging fintech's significant contribution to expanding India's Digital Public Infrastructure.

