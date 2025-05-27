Insolation Energy Ltd Reports Skyrocketing Profits Amid Revenue Surge

Insolation Energy Ltd, a leading solar module manufacturer, has announced a monumental rise in net profits, exceeding Rs 126.19 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This more than double increase was buoyed by a substantial rise in revenues, according to official reports released on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous fiscal year's profits of Rs 55.47 crore, the company experienced an 80.93% year-on-year turnover growth, achieving a consolidated turnover of Rs 1,333.76 crore. The EBITDA of the company also soared, with significant contributions from improved gross margins.

Chairman Manish Gupta credits this robust performance to the company's unwavering focus on innovation and quality. Plans for further expansion are underway, with aggressive targets set for solar module and cell capacities, aligning with the 'Make-in-India' initiative to support India's ambitious green energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)