Left Menu

Insolation Energy Ltd Reports Skyrocketing Profits Amid Revenue Surge

Insolation Energy Ltd recorded a significant leap in net profit, exceeding Rs 126 crore in FY 2025, driven by remarkable revenue growth. The company's turnover surged by over 80%, and it plans further expansion in solar module and cell production, supporting India's 500 GW green energy vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:24 IST
Insolation Energy Ltd Reports Skyrocketing Profits Amid Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Insolation Energy Ltd, a leading solar module manufacturer, has announced a monumental rise in net profits, exceeding Rs 126.19 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. This more than double increase was buoyed by a substantial rise in revenues, according to official reports released on Tuesday.

Compared to the previous fiscal year's profits of Rs 55.47 crore, the company experienced an 80.93% year-on-year turnover growth, achieving a consolidated turnover of Rs 1,333.76 crore. The EBITDA of the company also soared, with significant contributions from improved gross margins.

Chairman Manish Gupta credits this robust performance to the company's unwavering focus on innovation and quality. Plans for further expansion are underway, with aggressive targets set for solar module and cell capacities, aligning with the 'Make-in-India' initiative to support India's ambitious green energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025