Dantewada's Initiative: New Homes for Ex-Naxalites under PMAY-G

In a bid to rehabilitate those affected by insurgency, Dantewada district administration in Chhattisgarh has embarked on a mission to construct permanent homes for ex-Naxalites and families impacted by Left-Wing Extremism. This initiative is part of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.

The foundation stone for these houses was laid in the Jhoriabadam village panchayat, situated in the Geedam development block. The project aims to benefit 38 individuals, including surrendered Naxalites like Chhotu Mandvi, who left the movement in 2020. Mandvi expressed his gratitude, highlighting the provision of essential amenities like housing, electricity, and water.

Dantewada Collector Kunal Dudawat emphasized the campaign's significance, stating that the initiative aims to support families impacted by insurgency swiftly. The groundbreaking ceremony serves as a model for similar projects, with completion expected in the next 3-4 months, underscoring the government's commitment to rapid implementation.

