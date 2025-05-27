Left Menu

Jio & BlackRock Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Investment Landscape

Jio Financial Services' shares rose nearly 4% after their venture with BlackRock secured regulatory approval from Sebi for mutual fund operations. This approval marks the beginning of Jio BlackRock Asset Management's role as an investment manager, seeking to simplify and democratize investing in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:27 IST
Jio & BlackRock Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Investment Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd surged almost 4% on Tuesday following Jio BlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd obtaining the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This joint venture, equally owned by Jio Financial Services and US-based asset management giant BlackRock, will now operate as an investment manager for mutual funds.

The stock experienced a 3.46% increase, closing at Rs 291.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, reaching a peak of 3.99% gain during trading hours. On the National Stock Exchange, the shares jumped by 3.86%, closing at Rs 292.65.

Sebi's certification and approval, dated May 26, 2025, allows 'Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund' to enter the mutual fund market in India. Jio Financial Services previously set up 'Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited' and 'Jio BlackRock Trustee Private Limited' in October 2024, laying the groundwork for this initiative. Speaking on the partnership, Isha Ambani, a non-executive director at JFSL, highlighted the synergy of global investment prowess and Jio's innovation to make investing more accessible in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025