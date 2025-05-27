Tragic Family Suicide Pact in Panchkula: A Shocking Revelation
In Panchkula, Haryana, six family members were found dead inside a car, suspected of being part of a suicide pact due to financial troubles. While another succumbed en route to the hospital, the police are exploring various leads including financial hardships and familial tensions.
- Country:
- India
A chilling incident unfolded in Panchkula, Haryana, where six members of a family, including three children, were discovered dead in a car, while another succumbed during hospitalization. The police suspect this might be a suicide pact spurred by financial distress.
The tragic discovery was made by a passerby who noticed something amiss when he saw a towel hanging from the car door. Despite initial communication with the last surviving member, suspicions grew when others were found unresponsive inside.
The case is currently under investigation, focusing on financial burdens that the family faced, with multiple angles including CCTV and social media history being explored for more insights.
