Delhi Court Advocates Stray Dog Policy Framework
The Delhi High Court has called for a collaborative approach to establish a policy for the rehabilitation of stray dogs in the city. Justice Mini Pushkarna has referred the matter to the Chief Secretary of Delhi, urging coordination with relevant stakeholders to devise a comprehensive solution.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has urged the city government and relevant authorities to explore establishing a policy framework for stray dog rehabilitation. Justice Mini Pushkarna stressed the need for a coordinated approach to address this pressing issue.
Recognizing the requirement for policy-level intervention, Justice Pushkarna referred the matter to the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The Chief Secretary has been tasked with assembling a meeting involving stakeholders such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Animal Welfare Board of India for policy development on relocating and rehabilitating stray dogs.
The court underscored the necessity of formulating a rehabilitation policy amid safety concerns related to stray dog attacks. The case originated from a plea by Pratima Devi, an advocate for stray dogs, with the matter scheduled for an August 6 hearing.
ALSO READ
Fast-Tracking the Barapullah Phase-3 Flyover: Delhi Government's Race Against Time
Delhi Government to Audit Old Age Pension Scheme Amid Eligibility Concerns
Delhi Government's Summer Plan: A Thirst for Innovation
Delhi Government Schools Shine in Class 12 CBSE, Private Schools Lead Class 10
Delhi Government Focuses on Rural Development Amidst Criticism