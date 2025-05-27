BJP Prepares for PM Modi's 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' in Bhopal
The Madhya Pradesh BJP, led by State President VD Sharma and CM Mohan Yadav, organized a meeting in Bhopal to plan for PM Modi's visit, coinciding with the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The focus is on arrangements for the 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' on May 31, expecting 2 lakh women attendees.
On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party convened a crucial meeting in Bhopal, chaired by State President VD Sharma and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, to plan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit. The session, held at the party's state office, saw participation from numerous BJP leaders, state ministers, and a significant attendance of BJP Mahila Morcha members.
The discussions concentrated on the logistics for the "Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan," slated for May 31 at Jamboree Ground, an event aligning with the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, which Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend. CM Yadav expressed pride in hosting PM Modi and detailed plans for the event aimed at celebrating Devi Ahilyabai Holkar's influential legacy.
CM Yadav emphasized the importance of the occasion dedicated to women, urging prompt attendance from women workers and broad community participation. An estimated 2 lakh women are expected to attend. State BJP chief VD Sharma highlighted the historic nature of the event and the active role women will play in managing it, aligning with PM Modi's vision from the G-20 meeting where he emphasized women's leadership.
